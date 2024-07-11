Roth Capital Weighs in on Bitdeer Technologies Group’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 8th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

BTDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTDR opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.96. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $119.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.12 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 533,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 243,245 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,310 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,199,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,100,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 728,804 shares during the period. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

