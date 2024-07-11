Roth Mkm Increases Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target to $42.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.32% from the company’s current price.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

VSTO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital raised Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSTO

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.60. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -331.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.