Royal Bank of Canada Increases Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target to $119.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $118.00 to $119.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.77.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $100.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.52. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $120.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $522.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 235,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,463,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 367.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

