Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

Rubicon Technology stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. Rubicon Technology has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

