Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.54.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

RWAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Compass Point lowered shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RWAY

Insider Buying and Selling at Runway Growth Finance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 51.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,937 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 33.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 18.5% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Runway Growth Finance Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. Runway Growth Finance has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $447.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $40.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.35 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Research analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Runway Growth Finance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

About Runway Growth Finance

(Get Free Report

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.