Ruth Euling Sells 15,021 Shares of De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) Stock

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Free Report) insider Ruth Euling sold 15,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.26), for a total value of £14,720.58 ($18,855.62).
De La Rue Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of LON DLAR opened at GBX 95.80 ($1.23) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,040.48. De La Rue plc has a 12 month low of GBX 40.05 ($0.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 107 ($1.37). The company has a market cap of £187.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.45, a P/E/G ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 96.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 89.52.
De La Rue Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than De La Rue
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.