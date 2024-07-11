Ruth Euling Sells 15,021 Shares of De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) Stock

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Free Report) insider Ruth Euling sold 15,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.26), for a total value of £14,720.58 ($18,855.62).

Get De La Rue alerts:

De La Rue Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LON DLAR opened at GBX 95.80 ($1.23) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,040.48. De La Rue plc has a 12 month low of GBX 40.05 ($0.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 107 ($1.37). The company has a market cap of £187.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.45, a P/E/G ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 96.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 89.52.

De La Rue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

De La Rue plc provides secure digital, physical, surety, and control solutions for government and commercial organization in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions segments. The company offers currency solutions, which includes banknotes, design services, polymer substrate, and security features to central banks and issuing authorities.

Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.