Salomon & Ludwin LLC Buys 1,992 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 467.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,418 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Walmart Trading Up 0.7 %

Walmart stock opened at $70.40 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $70.44. The stock has a market cap of $566.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.