Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Sasol Stock Performance

Sasol stock opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26.

Institutional Trading of Sasol

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sasol by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 387,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after buying an additional 47,446 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sasol by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 352,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 122,108 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sasol by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 83,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 57,442 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sasol by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 78,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 7,100.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

Featured Stories

