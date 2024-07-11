SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.23

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.23 and traded as low as $13.52. SB Financial Group shares last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 1,540 shares trading hands.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SB Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23. The company has a market cap of $91.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.73.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. Analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SB Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.49% of SB Financial Group worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.