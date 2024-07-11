Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Given New $132.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $132.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

SAIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Science Applications International

Science Applications International Stock Performance

NYSE:SAIC opened at $113.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.48 and a 200 day moving average of $128.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.69. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $104.26 and a 1-year high of $145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 17.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 215 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.72 per share, with a total value of $25,094.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Science Applications International news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley bought 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.96 per share, with a total value of $377,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 215 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,094.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,110 shares of company stock worth $744,577. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 56.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 150.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.