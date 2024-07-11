Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,473 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $106.73 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $57.32 and a 1 year high of $107.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.26. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

