Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev Sells 9,451 Shares

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 9,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $128,439.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,387,787 shares in the company, valued at $59,630,025.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 149.56 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $16.42.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.10 million. Semrush had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russia Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,715,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 8,596,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,426,000 after buying an additional 358,386 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,597,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 8.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 16,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the first quarter valued at about $2,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEMR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Semrush in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semrush currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

