Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $55.33

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.33 and traded as high as $60.08. Seneca Foods shares last traded at $58.95, with a volume of 45,133 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seneca Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.30.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $307.98 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

