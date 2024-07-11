Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 311,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,967,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 42,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,654,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 103,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,384,000 after purchasing an additional 59,993 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $207.00 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $207.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.96 and its 200-day moving average is $181.49.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.3199 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

