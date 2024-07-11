Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Optas LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.58 on Thursday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Grab had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRAB. Barclays raised their target price on Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Grab in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.30 price target on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Grab in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.06.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

