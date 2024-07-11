Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $199,000 Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Vale by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 30,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Vale by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Vale by 7.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Vale by 423.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of Vale stock opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

VALE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.86.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

