Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUS. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

QUS opened at $150.11 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $116.15 and a 1-year high of $150.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.06 and a 200-day moving average of $141.31.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

