Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 593 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EME. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $372.44 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.79 and a 12-month high of $401.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.77.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.