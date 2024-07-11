Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 593 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EME. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.
Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group
In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
EMCOR Group Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $372.44 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.79 and a 12-month high of $401.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.77.
EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.60%.
EMCOR Group Company Profile
EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
