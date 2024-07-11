Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 477,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,918 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 7.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 86,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 588,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,759,000 after acquiring an additional 32,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $44.16.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

