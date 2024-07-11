Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AM. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

