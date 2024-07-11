Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $126,000 Investment in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 355,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 100,613 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 114,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 364.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 37,919 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 34,164 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,087,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,937.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $378.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.04 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 21.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Hudson Technologies Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

