Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 103,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

NYSE ALK opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ALK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

