Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 478 Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 478 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 12,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,933,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 22.0% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 6.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSO. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.25.

NYSE:WSO opened at $485.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $475.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.92. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.58 and a 1 year high of $493.65.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

