Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
PHO stock opened at $64.70 on Thursday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $68.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
