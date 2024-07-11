Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 21,999 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,999 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Gold Fields by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GFI. UBS Group downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $15.92 on Thursday. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

