Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 273,239 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273,239 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth $2,599,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

