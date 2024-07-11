Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 7,124 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,124 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,799,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 118,637 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 56,937 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,779,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,306,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $8.46 on Thursday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $413.78 million, a PE ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67.

Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Chatham Lodging Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -233.33%.

In other news, COO Dennis M. Craven acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $94,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,230.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CLDT. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.