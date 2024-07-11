Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $723,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 24.1% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 439,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after acquiring an additional 85,413 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,852 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average is $41.84. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

