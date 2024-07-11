Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPLA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.30.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPLA stock opened at $272.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.62 and a 200-day moving average of $261.53. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.18 and a 12-month high of $289.88.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

