Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading Down 4.4%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.66 and last traded at $11.73. Approximately 162,426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,129,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sigma Lithium from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Sigma Lithium Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.85 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth $423,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 83,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

