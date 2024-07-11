SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $185.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply traded as low as $115.09 and last traded at $115.49, with a volume of 113188 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.31.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SITE. Loop Capital lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at $93,151,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.9% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 3.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.22 and a 200 day moving average of $155.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

