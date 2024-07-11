Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.79.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Report on Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Price Performance

ZZZ stock opened at C$25.34 on Thursday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of C$21.31 and a 1 year high of C$30.50. The company has a market cap of C$858.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$26.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.06). Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of C$209.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.0810167 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Country Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.