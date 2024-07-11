Smart Money Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 207.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,152 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the quarter. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 467.6% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 234.0% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 490,056 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,487,000 after purchasing an additional 343,326 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 213.3% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,089 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 27,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $70.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.34. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $70.44. The company has a market capitalization of $566.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $895,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 645,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,025,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,367,350.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.