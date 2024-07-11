Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,667.66

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,667.66 ($21.36) and traded as high as GBX 1,734 ($22.21). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,731 ($22.17), with a volume of 464,591 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($27.92) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,710.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,667.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,583.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, insider Richard Howes bought 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,603 ($20.53) per share, with a total value of £1,779.33 ($2,279.15). Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

