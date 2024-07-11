Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Holdings Raised by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Snowflake alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.0 %

SNOW stock opened at $137.49 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $122.60 and a one year high of $237.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of -49.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $2,144,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 733,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,914,863.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $2,144,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 733,773 shares in the company, valued at $104,914,863.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 534,960 shares of company stock worth $67,198,020 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.