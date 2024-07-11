South Plains Financial (SPFI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect South Plains Financial to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $46.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 11.19%. On average, analysts expect South Plains Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $27.74 on Thursday. South Plains Financial has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $455.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 14.97%.

In other news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $204,519.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,055,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,581,858.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of South Plains Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

