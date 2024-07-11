Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.98

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.98 and traded as low as $27.65. Southern First Bancshares shares last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 14,614 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $230.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average is $30.98.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.38 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 6.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $48,419.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,963 shares of company stock worth $110,306. Corporate insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFST. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 256.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

