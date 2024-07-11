Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $162.12

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 162.12 ($2.08) and traded as high as GBX 181.80 ($2.33). Spirent Communications shares last traded at GBX 181 ($2.32), with a volume of 812,497 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 172.50 ($2.21) to GBX 199 ($2.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,033.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 185.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 162.12.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

