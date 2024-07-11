S&T Bancorp (STBA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect S&T Bancorp to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $96.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.30 million. On average, analysts expect S&T Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STBA stock opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.83. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director William J. Hieb sold 11,000 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

