Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SWK. Barclays lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $83.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.26 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -469.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Further Reading

