Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $108.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.46.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $72.51 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.83. The company has a market capitalization of $82.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vima LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

