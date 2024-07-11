Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) Trading 3.1% Higher

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.35. 6,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 11,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.
Steakholder Foods Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Steakholder Foods Company Profile
Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Steakholder Foods
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Steakholder Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steakholder Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.