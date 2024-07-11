Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$89.57.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

SJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SJ

Stella-Jones Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SJ stock opened at C$90.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$84.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$80.62. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$61.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$781.85 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 20.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 5.7120805 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is 18.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.93, for a total value of C$309,661.50. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.