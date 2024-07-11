Stephens Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $3,050.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CMG. StockNews.com cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,270.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.16 to $67.38 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, June 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.16.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $69.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.02. The stock has a market cap of $80.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,579.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,750 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769 in the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,287,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 397,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,570,000 after purchasing an additional 116,723 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

