StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $46.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. StepStone Group traded as high as $47.24 and last traded at $46.57, with a volume of 22018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.78.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on STEP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on StepStone Group from $41.25 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on StepStone Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.07.

In other StepStone Group news, Director David F. Hoffmeister acquired 22,500 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.29 per share, for a total transaction of $996,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $1,219,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,159 shares in the company, valued at $406,110.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David F. Hoffmeister acquired 22,500 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.29 per share, with a total value of $996,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,829.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in StepStone Group by 150.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 850,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,396,000 after purchasing an additional 510,283 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in StepStone Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 288,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in StepStone Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in StepStone Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.95.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $177.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.47 million. StepStone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that StepStone Group LP will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

