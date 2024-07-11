Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Steven Madden Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.06. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $45.91. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $552.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.04 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 1,600 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $71,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,066.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $131,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,222.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $71,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,066.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $651,586. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Steven Madden by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 61,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 5.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

