Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $70.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3,270.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.72 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.4 %

CMG opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.02.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,600 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,750 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,942,665,000 after acquiring an additional 25,238 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,125,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,575,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $732,552,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 397,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,570,000 after acquiring an additional 116,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $805,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.