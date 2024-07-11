STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,026 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 9,551 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STM shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.50 to $45.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.76.

STM stock opened at $42.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.49.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

