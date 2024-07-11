Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,297 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,563% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $751,002.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,793 shares in the company, valued at $32,261,750.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,047 shares in the company, valued at $16,485,033.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,361 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth $29,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $137.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,060.23 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $76.18 and a one year high of $140.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.37.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.46 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

