Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,297 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,563% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.08.
Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software
Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth $29,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.
Guidewire Software Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $137.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,060.23 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $76.18 and a one year high of $140.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.37.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.46 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
