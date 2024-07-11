Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Toro (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,176 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,709% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TTC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $88.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.22 and a 200 day moving average of $90.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.69. Toro has a 12 month low of $77.15 and a 12 month high of $106.68.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Toro by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Toro by 19.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 3.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Toro by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

